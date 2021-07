SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From tornadoes to thunderstorms to hurricanes and now Tropical Storm Elsa, Georgia Power is ready and standing by to make any repairs. The storm teams at Georgia Power have been keeping a close eye on Elsa for the last week and meeting almost hourly to keep updating their crews. Workers are fully staffed and prepared to make any necessary repairs. They have been continuing to meet with their external agencies to get prepared for any possible power outages. Their damage assessment teams are also set and ready to go, as they will be the first ones on the scene.