Murfreesboro Police are on the prowl for two men who recently hit the baby aisle of an Old Fort Parkway retailer. On June 26th, unknown individuals walked into the Target store and fraudulently purchased two baby monitors. The purchase was fraudulent because the subjects found another item in the store that cost far less than the monitors, removed the merchandise from the box and replaced it with the expensive baby monitors. After paying for the lower cost item, they left the store. The baby monitors were valued at a whopping $500.