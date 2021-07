Although Samsung seems to have the lion’s share of the niche foldable phone market, it might not be the only noteworthy game in town soon. A couple of new foldable devices are rumored to be launching within the next 12 or so months, but, ironically and unsurprisingly, Samsung will also benefit from those indirectly. Its display panel business will be the one providing foldable screens for these phones, and those screens might even boast fast refresh rates usually seen on conventional phones.