Tyler, the Creator Releases Short Zany Video for 'Lemonhead'

By Claire Shaffer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator’s “Lemonhead” is only a minute long, but the rapper still managed to put out a memorable visual for the Call Me If You Get Lost track on Thursday, starring his alter ego Wolf Haley. The clip starts off with Tyler in a field, talking to an elderly...

MusicComplex

Stream Snoh Aalegra’s ‘Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies’ Album f/ Tyler, the Creator and James Fauntleroy

Snoh Aalegra’s new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies has arrived. The album includes an appearance from James Fauntleroy and two features from Tyler, the Creator. The project’s production boasts a star-studded effort as well, with beats from No I.D., the Neptunes, Tyler, Terrace Martin, and more. In June, Aalegra shared the song and video for “Lost You,” produced by No ID and Maneesh.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Tyler, The Creator Seemingly Trolls DJ Khaled After Going No. 1

Tyler, The Creator is easily one of the most entertaining music personalities of today, and his quick-witted and energetic demeanor makes him a captivating subject. Keeping that same energy, the Odd Future co-founder’s latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts and he seemingly trolled DJ Khaled via social media as a result.
Musicmdcthereporter.com

Tyler, The Creator’s Latest Album Is One Big Flex

When Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known as Tyler, The Creator, announced that he would be releasing Call Me If You Get Lost (CMIYGL), the music world spun on its head. It had been two years and one month since the release of IGOR (2019), his fifth studio album that won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Tyler, The Creator Is Playing Secret Shows In a $15 T-shirt

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tyler, The Creator—rapper, style god, fashion designer—does everything with a magnetic cockiness. His latest album, Call Me if You Get Lost, is stuffed with his signature swagger. He’s been known to take his timepiece to stratospheric levels and sport furry hats that make sense in Siberia (or at least, you know, during winter). On the heels of his windy performance at the BET Awards, he’s been putting on a series of electric secret shows across America—and the Grammy-winning artist is doing it in a GQ-winning t-shirt that costs just $15: the Uniqlo U t-shirt. Designer Mark Sabino, honorary GQ Tyler Tee Correspondent, confirmed:
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

Tyler, The Creator Doubles His Career Hot 100 Hits With His New Album

This week, the two most important Billboard charts both belong to Tyler, the Creator, but in very different ways. As his new album Call Me If You Get Lost debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Tyler, the Creator claims a lucky thirteen spaces on the Hot 100. He may not score a single top 10 hit, but he occupies the most real estate on the competitive list this time around, and he manages a very special and rare feat among acts as popular as he is today.
Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: Tyler, the Creator // CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Once a horrorcore superstar and now a Grammy-winning pop chameleon, Tyler the Creator has consistently released new music every two years since 2009. So while it was a pleasant surprise when Tyler announced CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the real surprise came when listeners heard the direction he took. After 2019's genre-bending IGOR, fans wondered if Tyler even wanted to rap again. I'm pleased to report that on CMIYGL, Tyler doesn't just rap; he brings some of his best bars yet. CMIYGL can be best described as an amalgamation of Tyler's career to date. Kaleidoscopic in scope, it feels like his Life of Pablo, a rap-heavy project with the occasional R&B or pop cut like "WUSYANAME," and mixtape-esque sequencing complete with DJ Drama drops, likening it to the Gangsta Grillz mixtapes of the late 2000s. The album bounces between jazzy instrumentals and bass-heavy bangers; in this sense, it's closest to 2014's divisive CHERRY BOMB with the clarity of the work that came after. On the album's centerpiece, "MANIFESTO," Tyler reunites with Odd Future member Domo Genesis to rap about his past aggressions, current platform, and place in the current socio-political climate. If that isn't growth, I don't know what is.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Tyler, the Creator Is Team Uniqlo U T-Shirt, Too

Call Me If You Get Lost-era Tyler has us talking everything from luxury luggage trunks to loafers. But of all the style conversations this latest evolution has started, they’ve not revolved anything quite as affordable as this just yet. At the Brooklyn stop on a string of secret shows he’s...
MusicBillboard

My First Show Back: Henry Bordeaux on Tyler, The Creator’s Triple Underplay Return

When Tyler did his first song and we got to raise the curtain, you could hear the roar." For the first time in 15 months, live music is returning nationwide after the global coronavirus pandemic ravaged the industry. Billboard’s “My First Show Back” is a series dedicated to sharing stories from throughout the touring ecosystem about what’s happening now, what has been forever altered and what will never change.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Tyler, the Creator Joins Snoh Aalegra for Two New Songs: Listen

Tyler, the Creator makes guest appearances on two new tracks by singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra. “Neon Peach” and “In the Moment” appear on Aalegra’s new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. Listen to both songs below. The new songs arrive not long after Tyler’s new Call Me If You Get...
MusicSFGate

Tyler, the Creator Bests Doja Cat on Artists 500 Chart

Tyler, the Creator beat Doja Cat to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper topped the chart for the first time after pulling in 163.6 million song streams for the week of June 25th through July 1st. The achievement followed the release of Tyler’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 140.1 million song streams to help it move 167,100 album-equivalent units.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

DJ Drama Talks Working With Tyler, the Creator and the Golden Age of Rap Mixtapes

As streaming platforms continue to dominate the ways we listen to music, projects from rap’s great mixtape era are disappearing or becoming more difficult to find. With only a handful of iconic projects available to stream, thousands of hours of music have been lost to the digital wasteland. The first phase of the beloved hip-hop internet can often feel as distant as the heyday of CDs. Tyler, the Creator is as much a product of that era as anyone, so it’s fitting that he enlisted the legendary DJ Drama to act as host on his excellent sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. The record is full of muscular rapping, shoutouts to Swiss lakes, and Drama’s bruising baritone boasts. It’s not a formal entry into Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, but it embodies much of the same exhilarating rawness.
MusicGenius

Tyler, The Creator Wanted A$AP Rocky On “Corso” But Was Ghosted For Five Months

Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky are friends and musical collaborators, but while the latter artist doesn’t appear on Tyler’s new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, it wasn’t for lack of trying. Tyler revealed during a recent pop-up show that he planned to include a Rocky feature on the song “CORSO,” but didn’t hear back for five months.
Musicptownmedia.com

Kanye West And Tyler The Creator Could Be Working On ‘Donda’ Together

Kanye West has been in the news for a lot of things in the better part of the last year, but not always for his music. Last summer, the rapper announced he would release his tenth album, Donda. He even went as far as sharing a release date, that being July 24, a cover art, and the tracklist for the effort, but the day came and went without the album.
Los Angeles County, CAallaccess.com

Tyler, The Creator

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Tyler Okonma was born and raised in Los Angeles County. He got his first taste of fame when the Los Angeles Times ran a "teen on the street"-type story about the then-16-year-old skateboarding enthusiast, who was also interested in music and fashion. Around this time, Tyler began making music with a group called Odd Future (He's a founding member). He released a solo mixtape called Bastard in 2009.
MusicVulture

Tyler, the Creator and Snoh Aalegra Have Natural Chemistry on Her New Album

Tyler, the Creator is on a winning streak, and rightfully so. After scoring his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Call Me If You Get Lost earlier this week, the creative has channeled his inner romantic to lay down two guest features for Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra’s new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. While the thought of this collab may evoke some head-scratching, the two are a natural pair. Tyler tries to win her over on the groovy “Neon Peach,” but Snoh isn’t having it. Until later on “In the Moment,” she’s apologetic and the two make up. “Tyler is just skilled on a different level. On top of it, he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met,” the singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So working with him was hilarious. It never felt like work. He’s so dope, I would let him produce a whole album for me.” A Tyler, the Creator–produced Snoh Aalegra project? *Mo’Nique voice* I would like to see it.

