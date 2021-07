Madhuban is where to find the best naan in Little Bangladesh, with an airy interior and a delicate char on the outside. The plain naan is perfect for pairing with all of Madhuban’s curries and stews, but the garlic naan is good enough to be a satisfying snack on its own. The beef stew is the go-to order here, and take note that even without the addition of fresh chilies, the dish has some heat. They also serve rice dishes, including teheri, biryani, and pulao, as well as a variety of traditional sweets.