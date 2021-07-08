Adult Swim Reveals Comic-Con@Home Panels with ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ and ‘Tuca & Bertie’

Rick And Morty has made fun of the likes of Captain Planet, Marvel's Submariner, and thrown a bucket of decoys into the lives of the Smith family, but it seems as if the characters of the popular Adult Swim series will be running into their most gruesome characters to date with their take on Hellraiser's cenobites. With this parody on some of Clive Barker's most popular creations drawn to Jerry Smith thanks in part to his boring style of partying, it's clear that Rick is going to have some supernatural problems on his hand during this fifth season.