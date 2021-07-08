Adult Swim Reveals Comic-Con@Home Panels with ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ and ‘Tuca & Bertie’
Adult Swim has announced their lineup for the summer edition of Comic-Con@Home. It will feature actors, producers, and showrunners from two of their most popular shows, Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, as well as special guests for two new upcoming series premiering on the network later this year. Moderators will include Adam Conover, Tim Heidecker, Brandon Johnson, and Jason DeMarco.collider.com
