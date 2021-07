Rev. Ryan Neuhaus, director of Spiritual Life at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, will be the featured speaker at the Annual BBQ Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 25 at Camp Lone Star. All persons from the area are invited. In addition to the service, the day kicks off with special music at 10:30 a.m. from our summer staff, and includes the traditional barbecue dinner at noon…