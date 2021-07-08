The Coach Who Practiced What He Preached

Although winning feels great, the thrill is short-lived, says Tom Walker, who believes working effectively as a member of a team is a life skill. In the summer of 1972, the Schulenburg community was anxious. The year before, the Schulenburg Shorthorns had gotten as far as the Class A state football semi-final championship, a very respectable showing, indeed. A prestigious publication called Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picked the Shorthorns to take the title, even though the school board had just hired a coach named Tom Walker. Did the…