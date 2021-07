New Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is in the process of trying to get part of the ‘ol gang back together again to be part of his coaching staff. Named the Mavs’ head coach on June 28, Kidd is in talks with Tyson Chandler, JJ Barea and Jason Terry to gauge their interest in becoming either his assistant coaches, development coaches or perhaps as a scout. All four men were teammates on the Mavs’ squad that captured the 2011 NBA title.