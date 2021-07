An inattentive driver struck a fire truck on July 4 in Carmine. Carmine firefighters were putting out a 18-wheeler fire on US 290 when the wreck occurred. The wreck happened around 1:47 p.m. near the intersection of US 290 and Vogel Lane on the west side of Carmine. Carmine Volunteer Fire Department had earlier responded to an 18-wheeler that caught fire on US 290. Firefighters were almost…