MPR asks for public’s help to stop vandalism
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation is looking for vandals that have caused significant damage to bathrooms at Beal Park. MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said Thursday that his agency has had to replace two sinks in the restrooms near the sand volleyball courts over the past week after they were destroyed by vandals. Also damaged or destroyed were multiple soap and paper towel dispensers at multiple park restrooms, he said.www.maryvilleforum.com
