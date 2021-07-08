Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

As Bitcoin Breaks Down, Two Traders Share Key Levels to Watch

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
NBC New York
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies were in the crosshairs Thursday. Bitcoin, ether and litecoin all tumbled as investors soured on riskier assets in favor of safe havens such as bonds. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, is watching the charts closely for which way bitcoin could break next. "We broke out in...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Piper Sandler#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Blue Line Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
CW33

Dow falls 800+ amid worries about global resurgence in COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — Resurgent pandemic worries were knocking stocks lower from Wall Street to Sydney on Monday, fueled by fears that faster-spreading variants of the virus may upend the economy’s strong recovery. The S&P 500 was 2% lower in afternoon trading after setting a record just a week earlier....
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Cryptocurrencies Are All Falling—Should You Buy the Dip?

Globally, cryptocurrencies' market cap has fallen 7 percent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has dropped below $30,000, and Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ripple have tumbled. Why is all crypto going down?. Article continues below advertisement. The selloff isn’t specific to cryptocurrencies—stocks have also plunged. The Dow Jones fell more...
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Be Cautious As Stock Market Internals Are Deteriorating – Mike Swanson (07/19/2021)

I am testing a new theme/look for this website. I actually am planning to make a lot of changes and additions to the site over the rest of this year, but step one is to improve the overall look of it, including making it easier to read. I think this font on this post is better than the ones used previously. Everything seems to be working fine with the new theme, but if you have any problems please let me know through the contact form.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures Positions at 2-Month High as Traders Go Short

Open interest, or the number of futures contracts traded but not squared off with an offsetting position, rose to 397,873.36 BTC on Tuesday, reaching the highest tally since May 18, according to data from the blockchain analytics firm Glassnode. The dollar value of the number of contracts open remained flat at around $12 billion.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares edge down as key lending rate kept steady

* Shanghai stocks -0.07%, blue-chip CSI300 index -0.09%. SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on Tuesday after Beijing kept a benchmark lending rate unchanged despite growing expectations for a cut, while investor concerns over developer Evergrande affected the property sector. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,536.79. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.09%, with its financial sector sub-index down 1.16%. ** Policymakers kept the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%. The rate was unchanged for the 15th straight month, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. ** The steady LPR, coming after the central bank kept the rate on medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged last week, suggests policymakers are looking to avoid full-scale easing. ** The CSI300 real-estate index dropped 1.52% as concerns around Hong Kong-listed China Evergrande Group dented risk sentiment. ** Sales in two Evergrande developments in a southern Chinese city were temporarily halted by authorities, adding to investor worries about the developer’s cashflow. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.15% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.414%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.71%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.96%. ** At 0701 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.487 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.4905. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.8% and the CSI300 has fallen 2%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 8.2%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.51% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith)
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Uniswap Price Analysis: 19 July

A few major cryptocurrencies recorded marginal losses over the daily time frame, however, most altcoins have demonstrated a sideways movement across their technical analysis charts. Bitcoin’s tightly bound sideways price action did not give out a concrete buy or sell signal to its traders, Binance Coin could experience a breakout and Uniswap, despite being on a downtrend witnessed increased buying pressure.
Marketscryptoslate.com

85,000 crypto traders ‘liquidated’ after Bitcoin fell to nearly $30,000

Tens of thousands of crypto traders were liquidated last night as Bitcoin briefly dropped to under $30,500, data from multiple sources shows. Altcoins saw a similar dump as a result, with millions of dollars getting shaved off on lesser-known coins like AXIE and SAND. Over 82,000 traders were liquidated, with...
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Technical Analysis Reveals Bearish Market

The latest inflation report confirms what we all know. Prices are rising rapidly. Federal Reserve officials tell us inflation pressures are transitory. Many commentators on business news channels tell us inflation is something to worry about. The debate is, in some ways, similar to discussions about whether the stock market...
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what's been a strong economic recovery. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in morning trading, after setting a record high just a...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC still holds $31,000, set to break down today?

BTC moved sideways overnight. Support around $31,000 still holds. Next target around $30,000. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as bears have built up momentum above the $31,000 support over the past hours. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to move towards the $30,000 major price level next and drop another 4-5 percent.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Litecoin traders must be prepared should this level be breached

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Since the first week of July, Litecoin has slowly declined in value. The digital asset started the month with a high of $146, but the formation of a down-channel dragged its price below multiple support levels. While it does have certain upgrades lined up that according to Charlie Lee could be true “game-changers,” LTC’s performance on the charts is yet to reflect any bullish sentiment.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops as Traders Await June CPI Inflation Report

On average, analysts expect a 4.9% reading for June, but any acceleration might rekindle speculation the Federal Reserve might need to slow its efforts to stimulate the economy. The U.S. central bank has nearly doubled the size of its balance sheet since early 2020 to more than $8 trillion, and the money-printing is seen as a catalyst for bitcoin’s price gains since then.
CurrenciesInvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Watch as the Sector Battles at Key Support Levels

Part of the beauty of cryptocurrencies is that because of their underlying decentralized protocols, anyone can participate in this burgeoning story. With no regard to borders or demographic categorizations, cryptos are purely democratized assets. So it’s the ultimate irony, then, that central bankers — the ubiquitous boogeymen — are now apparently the biggest proponents of cryptos.
Marketsbabypips.com

Forex Trader’s Guide to Sharing Trade Ideas

We here at BabyPips.com are firm believers of the fact that no trader is an island. That is, no trader can, nor should, go through it alone. One way to speed up your trading development is through bouncing trade ideas around with your fellow traders. If you surround yourself with...
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Lower as Traders Watch Earnings, Delta Variant; Ericsson Down 9%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Friday as investors monitored economic data, corporate earnings and the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session down 0.3%, with miners tumbling 2.8% to lead losses as the majority of sectors and major bourses finished in the red. The benchmark was down about 0.7% on the week, having hit a record high on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy