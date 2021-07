We believe that the stock price of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has more room for growth from its current levels of $117. ABBV stock is up 95% from the levels of around $60 it was at on March 23, 2020, when the broader markets made a bottom. This marks an in-line performance compared to the S&P 500 which grew 96% over the same period. Even if we were to look at a longer time period, ABBV stock performed in-line with the broader markets, with its stock rising 33% compared to the S&P 500 rise of 35% since 2019.