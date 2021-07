The UFC 264 main card is in progress, and the ever-popular Sean O’Malley earned himself a standing TKO on a wildly durable Kris Moutinho late in the third round. O’Malley threw everything he had at his adversary, and landed most of them, but somehow Moutinho was able to absorb the punishment and continue to pressure forward. Then with about 30-seconds to go, the referee elected to step in and stop the fight when Moutinho was getting peppered, but still hanging tough. It was also pretty darn impressive how well the gas tank of O’Malley held up. It’s not easy to throw that sort of volume, let alone while being so accurate, all while constantly being pressured.