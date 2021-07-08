Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Former Staffer’s Description of Working for Them Contradicts Previous Bullying Claim
Former chief of staff to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is opening up about what it was like to work for the couple. Catherine St-Laurent, who left her post following Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, recently described working for them as an “incredible experience.” St-Laurent’s description comes after a bullying claim was made against Meghan in the lead-up to her and Harry’s Oprah interview.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0