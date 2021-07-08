Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Rosa by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 514 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jay, or 9 miles south of Brewton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brewton, East Brewton, Jay, Pollard and Riverview. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
