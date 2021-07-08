Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, especially in Roosevelt and Sheridan counties, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Sheridan County in northeastern Montana Northeastern Richland County in northeastern Montana * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 413 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Grenora to near Bainville to near Lambert, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sidney, Culbertson, Fairview, Bainville, Froid, Lambert, Mccabe, Snowden, Dagmar, Nohly, Wooley and Fort Union. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH