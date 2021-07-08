EDITORIAL: Should Gov. Lamont’s emergency powers be renewed?
Your view on whether the Connecticut General Assembly should again renew Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers to deal with the covid-19 public health emergency that has faced the state and the nation for more than a year may very well depend on which side of the aisle you occupy. Democrats seem to largely favor at least one more renewal, likely to take place in a special session next week, while Republicans generally speak against the idea.www.myrecordjournal.com
