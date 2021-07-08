Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

EDITORIAL: Should Gov. Lamont’s emergency powers be renewed?

Record-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour view on whether the Connecticut General Assembly should again renew Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers to deal with the covid-19 public health emergency that has faced the state and the nation for more than a year may very well depend on which side of the aisle you occupy. Democrats seem to largely favor at least one more renewal, likely to take place in a special session next week, while Republicans generally speak against the idea.

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
North Branford, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Covid#The Associated Press#House#D Hartford#The Hartford Courant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy