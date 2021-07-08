Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL DALE...HENRY AND NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...CLAY RANDOLPH...WESTERN CALHOUN...NORTHWESTERN EARLY...SOUTHERN QUITMAN AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 715 PM EDT/615 PM CDT/ At 614 PM EDT/514 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Georgetown to 7 miles east of Richards Crossroads to Abbeville to 6 miles northwest of Headland. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Headland, Blakely, Cuthbert, Georgetown, Midland City, Kinsey, Edison, Webb, Shellman, Columbia, Pinckard, Newville, Napier Field, Parrott, Bellville, Haleburg, Bluffton and Shorterville.alerts.weather.gov
