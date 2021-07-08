Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coffee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DALE...WESTERN HENRY...COFFEE AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 422 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Doster to 7 miles northwest of Fort Rucker to near Elba. Movement was east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Dothan, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Headland, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Newton, New Brockton, Ariton, Pinckard, Kinsey, Lee, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Newville and Napier Field.