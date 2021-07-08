Cancel
Elba, AL

Brainstorms for 7/8/2021

By Ferrin Cox
 12 days ago

The U. S. Post Office historic peak of 787,538 employees in 2000 dropped to 495,941 on the payroll in 2020. That is a bit over a 37 percent drop from peak employment. We can probably attribute that to ‘computers’ doing lots of the sorting of mail. Of course when the mail goes astray the computer gets blamed for that as well. With this drastic drop in employees and their related salaries, it is hard to understand the continuing increase in postal fees, etc. We hear reports of reduced first class mail but predict that every rate increase is counterproductive because it further reduces first class mail volume. Then we see rural mail carriers leaving the post office in the morning with their vehicles crammed with parcels of merchandise postal patrons have ordered from mail order houses. Small towns like Elba only get one U. S. Postal delivery per day, but these parcel delivery firm’s trucks are coming and going all day! It is far over our head, but we do wonder why those parcels are shipped by the commercial delivery services, but actually delivered by the U. S. Post Office?? Maybe some adjustment of this system would go a long way with solving the money and other problems of the U. S. Postal Service.

