Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HENDRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT * At 614 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ortona, or near Palmdale, moving northeast at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Ortona and Lake Hicpochee.alerts.weather.gov
