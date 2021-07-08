Cancel
Mrs. Flint in 'Monsters, Inc.' and 'Monsters at Work' — Here's Why Her Voice Is So Familiar

The new Monsters At Work Disney+ series brings back Mrs. Flint (Bonnie Hunt) from Monsters, Inc. However, that wasn’t the first time you heard her voice in a Pixar film. The Monsters At Work cast is bursting at the seams with impressive actors voicing the characters. Here’s why you might recognize Mrs. Flint in the new Disney+ series, plus a few other voices viewers have heard before. The Disney+ series, Monsters at Work premiered its first two episodes on July 7, 2021.

