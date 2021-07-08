Elba delivers music, fireworks and more for 4th of July weekend celebration

The Let Freedom Ring patriotic celebration in honor of Independence Day held annually in Elba was a huge success this year! Last year, the event was a fireworks only affair, but Let Freedom Ring returned in full-force this year with the Nashville-based Cadie Calhoun Band performing in concert on the square. As music filled the high from Calhoun’s high-octane performance, those in attendance also enjoyed watermelon, games, food, fellowship and more as they awaited the start of evening’s highlight - the fireworks! And, as always, the show presented by Elba native Mike Holderfield did not disappoint. The graphic above shows Calhoun performing and the fireworks exploding as the main attractions of the 2021 Let Freedom Ring event.