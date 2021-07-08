The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 7-8-21

The Philadelphia sports scene is bleak right now. The Sixers just went through a monumental playoff collapse. The Eagles are in the midst of a rebuild, with more questions than answers. The Flyers are the most inconsistent team in the history of sports, alternating making and missing the playoffs for the past 10 seasons. The Phillies have an uphill battle to win their division and make the playoffs, which would be their first appearance since 2011. We are currently in one of the darker periods of Philadelphia sports in the history of the city. And yet, there is a 5th team, a potential savior, that plays just down I-95 in Chester. They’re competitive, they’re fun, they’re consistent, they’re local. The sport is not the most popular in this country, and the fan base is dwarfed by the main 4 teams, but if it’s sports happiness you’re looking for, it’s time to turn your attention to the Philadelphia Union.