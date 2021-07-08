Cancel
Jefferson County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York Central Lewis County in central New York * Until 715 PM EDT.. * At 615 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnes Corners, or 12 miles southeast of Watertown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Copenhagen, Harrisville, Croghan and Castorland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

