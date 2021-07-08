Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty, Irwin by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Mitchell; Tift; Turner; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN IRWIN AND NORTHWESTERN BERRIEN COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL SOUTHERN LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...COLQUITT...TIFT...SOUTH CENTRAL BEN HILL...WORTH AND WESTERN COOK COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...DOUGHERTY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...TURNER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 604 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Leesburg to near Albany to 8 miles northwest of Baconton to 8 miles south of Leary. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Newton, Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Putney, Ashburn, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Leesburg, Ocilla, Camilla, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Lenox, Poulan and Doerun.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
City
Putney, GA
County
Dougherty County, GA
County
Ben Hill County, GA
City
Moultrie, GA
County
Worth County, GA
County
Colquitt County, GA
County
Cook County, GA
City
Adel, GA
County
Mitchell County, GA
County
Lee County, GA
City
Leary, GA
County
Tift County, GA
City
Ashburn, GA
County
Baker County, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
City
Lenox, GA
County
Berrien County, GA
County
Turner County, GA
County
Irwin County, GA
City
Mitchell, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Leesburg, GA
City
Camilla, GA
City
Albany, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Georgia#Tift#Turner#Northwestern#Tift#Omega#Doerun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell warns GOP won't vote to raise debt ceiling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling and is urging Democrats to include the spending hike in an infrastructure bill that they can pass along party lines. "I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci...

Comments / 0

Community Policy