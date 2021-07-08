Cancel
New Bedford, MA

Heavy Rain, High Winds Hitting SouthCoast Friday: How to Prepare

Tropical Storm Elsa is slowly making its way further north, with the SouthCoast is in its path. The storm is expected to make its way through much of Massachusetts on Friday, and right now, there's a lot of different forecasts being thrown around. From high winds and heavy rainfall to flash flooding and tornadoes, it seems like a lot is possible, but what can we actually expect as Elsa nears the SouthCoast? Should we be worried?

ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

