Heavy Rain, High Winds Hitting SouthCoast Friday: How to Prepare

Tropical Storm Elsa is slowly making its way further north, with the SouthCoast is in its path. The storm is expected to make its way through much of Massachusetts on Friday, and right now, there's a lot of different forecasts being thrown around. From high winds and heavy rainfall to flash flooding and tornadoes, it seems like a lot is possible, but what can we actually expect as Elsa nears the SouthCoast? Should we be worried?