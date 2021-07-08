Secured vs. Student Credit Cards: Which to Choose

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for some American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. You should not choose a credit card based on what it looks like, but it’s undeniable that metal credit cards, which are heavier and sturdier than plastic ones, are becoming more and more common. And while metal cards started out as a status symbol — the top rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and The Platinum Card® from American Express, with annual fees up to $695, are metal — the trend has expanded to far cheaper ones.