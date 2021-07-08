Cancel
Josh Pine Joins Whip Media As Vice President of Global Business Development

Middletown Press
 12 days ago

Entertainment Industry Veteran To Drive Next Stage Of Business Growth For Whip Media. Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, today announced that it has appointed Josh Pine as Vice President of Global Business Development. In this newly created role, he will assist in Whip Media’s business development efforts for its data and content licensing solutions and build and expand the company’s client partnerships.

www.middletownpress.com

