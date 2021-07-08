Josh Pine Joins Whip Media As Vice President of Global Business Development

Scott Diaz Brings His Brand Marketing Expertise and Leadership to Company During Monumental Growth Period. Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing. A wine industry marketing veteran, Scott will be instrumental in providing strategic vision and marketing leadership for Demeine Estates, implementing innovative omni-channel marketing and sales campaigns, along with executing both consumer and trade activations. In addition, Scott will support future business development strategy and recruitment of new producers, both domestic and international. This hiring comes at an exciting growth period for Demeine Estates, as the company welcomed ten fine wine sales leaders to the team last month.