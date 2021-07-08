Lincoln man convicted in 2020 DeWeese shoot-out

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lincoln man stands convicted of four felony crimes in connection with an April 2020 shoot-out with law enforcement officers in Clay County. Wesley Blessing, 47, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of assault on an officer and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Three other counts of assault on an officer, another count of felon in possession of a firearm and a drug charge were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.