‘Making a Murderer’ Steven Avery’s Mom Dolores Dead at 83
Steven Avery — the man at the center of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” — is dealing with another personal blow … the death of his mother. Dolores Avery passed away Thursday morning, according to Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner. Zellner included a messaged to Avery’s fans, saying, “He needs your support now more than ever.” She also included his mailing address at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.www.foxbangor.com
