The Mike Missanelli Show 7-8-21

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a full show on the Mike Missanelli Show today. The focus on today’s show was the comments from Danny Green from a podcast he recorded. During that, Danny Green suggested that the Philadelphia Fans may be a little too much. The fans reacted all through out the show up till Sound Off (2:41:57) then we wrapped it up for the day. (2:47:03)

The Anthony Gargano Show 7-15-2021

Today is the 14th anniversary of the Phillies losing 10,000 games. Anthony goes on a rant about how much dreck we have witnessed as Phillies fans, and how the 93 Phillies are the most overrated Philadelphia Sports team (0:00-24:05) Anthony talks about the childhood wonders of sports, and asks if you would go back to your childhood self to relive your childhood sports experiences, or if you would rather experience them as a kid today (24:05-70:43) Anthony and Andrew go a little morbid in this segment with the worst ways to die (70:43-92:36) What’s a Candyland for adults? (92:36-113:46) Show concludes with your favorite sports experiences as a kid (113:46-END)
Sound Off 7-13-21

Sound Off 7-12-21 05:21 Download July 12th. Kevin Kinkead Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (47 minutes ago) 2815 episodes. The John Kincade Sho‪w‬
It’s Time To Turn To The Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia sports scene is bleak right now. The Sixers just went through a monumental playoff collapse. The Eagles are in the midst of a rebuild, with more questions than answers. The Flyers are the most inconsistent team in the history of sports, alternating making and missing the playoffs for the past 10 seasons. The Phillies have an uphill battle to win their division and make the playoffs, which would be their first appearance since 2011. We are currently in one of the darker periods of Philadelphia sports in the history of the city. And yet, there is a 5th team, a potential savior, that plays just down I-95 in Chester. They’re competitive, they’re fun, they’re consistent, they’re local. The sport is not the most popular in this country, and the fan base is dwarfed by the main 4 teams, but if it’s sports happiness you’re looking for, it’s time to turn your attention to the Philadelphia Union.
Shams Charania: “The Sixers Have Opened Up Trade Conversations For Ben Simmons”

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have opened up trade talks regarding Ben Simmons. In an article just posted to The Athletic, Shams states that the idea was for Simmons and Embiid to coexist under new coach Doc Rivers. And while their relationship has never been closer OFF the court, no one can ignore the elephant in the room. That Simmons poor play had a big impact in the Sixers losing to the Hawks.

