The OKC Thunder prioritize upside, home run swings, even at the risk of striking out. At this stage of their rebuild, how could they not? In a small market, they can not go whale hunting in free agency. The only way to acquire stars in Oklahoma City is by drafting them. Playing it safe is less advantageous for this franchise. It is why the team was so comfortable with the freighting Aleksej Pokusevski in the 2020 NBA Draft. His upside to become the NBA’s next great unicorn is there, he also had huge bust potential.