Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Man who drove drunk in deadly crash to serve prison time

WAND TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who drove drunk in a crash that killed four people has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Decatur man Demetric Dixon, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence for his role in the June 1, 2020 crash, which happened in the area of East Grand Avenue and North Water Street. In exchange for the plea, which he entered on May 21, all other charges he faced were dropped.

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Accidents
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Time Served#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy