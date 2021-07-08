Man who drove drunk in deadly crash to serve prison time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who drove drunk in a crash that killed four people has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Decatur man Demetric Dixon, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence for his role in the June 1, 2020 crash, which happened in the area of East Grand Avenue and North Water Street. In exchange for the plea, which he entered on May 21, all other charges he faced were dropped.