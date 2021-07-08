Christina Haack Can't Stop Raving About Her New Relationship

It looks like Christina Haack is ready to move forward from her relationship with Ant Anstead following their breakup in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. At the time, the reality star shared a statement to Instagram announcing the split (via People): "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." She added, "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." The divorce was finalized nine months later, including joint custody of their son Hudson.