Marja-Lewis Ryan will create new projects for the premium cable network. The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan is putting down roots at Showtime. Ryan, who was recruited following a massive search for a showrunner of The L Word update, has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the premium cable network. Under the pact, Ryan will develop new TV projects exclusively for Showtime. The news comes ahead of the second season of The L Word: Generation Q, which is poised to return in early August.