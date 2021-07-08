Tyler, the Creator Releases Short Zany Video for 'Lemonhead'

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tyler, The Creator—rapper, style god, fashion designer—does everything with a magnetic cockiness. His latest album, Call Me if You Get Lost, is stuffed with his signature swagger. He’s been known to take his timepiece to stratospheric levels and sport furry hats that make sense in Siberia (or at least, you know, during winter). On the heels of his windy performance at the BET Awards, he’s been putting on a series of electric secret shows across America—and the Grammy-winning artist is doing it in a GQ-winning t-shirt that costs just $15: the Uniqlo U t-shirt. Designer Mark Sabino, honorary GQ Tyler Tee Correspondent, confirmed:
