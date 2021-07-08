Tractor-Trailer, SUV Crash Closes Route 287

A heavy-duty wrecker was needed to remove the rig following the Thursday afternoon crash on Route 287 in Mahwah. Photo Credit: Robert Godding for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer and SUV were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon that closed northbound Route 287 in Mahwah for hours and kept traffic crawling -- although just barely -- well into the evening rush.

Three relatively minor injuries were reported in the 1:30 p.m. crash, which left the jackknifed rig against the guardrail and across that entire road.

Three EMS units responded, along with New Jersey State Police, Mahwah police and firefighters and members of the state departments of environmental protection and transportation, as well as a township hazardous materials unit, which cleaned up a diesel spill.

A heavy-duty wrecker was needed to remove the rig.

No serious injuries were reported.

Traffic was diverted onto Route 208, causing delays that eventually reached nearly an hour.

All northbound lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m., as delays fell to under 25 minutes.

Rubbernecking congestion was also reported on the highway's southbound side.

