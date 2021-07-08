Santa Maria arrives at Bucksport Town Dock

BUCKSPORT — In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue. A replica of his famous ship Santa María docked in Bucksport around 10:30 am Thursday morning. This 90-foot long replica of the Santa María was built in 2018 and has over 300 square meters of sails. The ship left Boothbay Harbor to navigate the lower Penobscot River, passing by Searsport around 9 am. This tall ship hit Stockton Springs and soon after arrived at the Bucksport Town Dock.