Kenya Martin officially named Elba Elementary School principal

In closed session at their most recent meeting, the Lincoln County Board of Education the board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to select Brian Palmer as the new principal at Rock Springs. Palmer has served as the assistant principal at Rock Springs since July 2018. Prior to moving into administration, Mr. Palmer taught first grade at Blythe Elementary IB World School in Huntersville from 2011-2017. He also taught first grade at Tuckaseegee Elementary in Charlotte from 2006-2011. Palmer graduated from Pfeiffer University with a BA in elementary education in 2005. He received his master’s in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2018.