Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kenya Martin officially named Elba Elementary School principal

By Editorial
elba-clipper.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, June 29, for the regular monthly board meeting, and the group voted affirm a new principal for the elementary school. Earlier in the month, the board had accepted a resignation from Debra Strickland Fincher as principal of the elementary school. At that time, Superintendent Chris Moseley said elementary counselor Kenya Martin would be the interim principal.

www.elba-clipper.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Elba Elementary School#Elba City Schools#Ees#Iss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
World
News Break
Special Education
Related
Mount Pleasant, TNColumbia Daily Herald

New principal with local roots named at Mt. Pleasant Middle School

Longtime educator and school administrator Melissa Harkreader is immediately taking on the role as the new principal of Mt. Pleasant Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts. The change was announced by Maury County Public Schools Tuesday afternoon. "I'm excited to announce I'll be serving you and the Mount...
Solvay, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Solvay principal named superintendent of CNY school district

Solvay Middle School Principal Corey Graves has been named superintendent at Stockbridge Valley Central School District in Munnsville in Madison County. Graves will become superintendent Aug. 9 after being appointed by the school board July 13, district officials said. Graves has been Solvay Middle School Principal since August. Before that,...
Safford, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Lafe Nelson Elementary welcomes new principal

When Lafe Nelson students return to school Aug. 4 there will be a new principal waiting to greet them. On July 8, Safford Unified School District’s Governing Board approved the hiring of Valerie Sanchez as Lafe Nelson Elementary’s new principal. “I’m excited to serve the school district and staff and...
Waterbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Region 14 School Board Names New Mitchell School Principal

BETHLEHEM-WOODBURY — Kelly Pinho, a school administrator currently serving as a supervising vice principal at Driggs Elementary School in Waterbury, will now serve as the new principal at Mitchell Elementary School in Woodbury. Acting Superintendent Wayne McAllister provided background on Ms. Pinho as he formally introduced her to the board...
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Daryl Guymon named as new Logan High School principal

LOGAN – Logan High will have a new principal after Ken Auld recently retired because he needed to live closer to family along the Wasatch Front. Auld had been the principal at Logan High since 2016 and helped shepherd students and staff through a remodel and expansion of Logan High School. According to the Logan City School District, Daryl Guymon has been appointed to replace Auld and officially began his tenure on July 1st.
Walton, NYthe-reporter.net

Walton CSD Hires New Elementary Principal

DELHI - Melanie Hector was approved to become the new Townsend Elementary School Principal by the Walton Central School District Board of Education at its July 6 meeting. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Bartlesville, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Bartlesville Public Schools names assistant principals for Wayside, Ranch Heights

Bartlesville Public Schools has named new assistant principals for Wayside and Ranch Heights elementary schools. Tiffany Holmes and Amanda Daniels have been selected those positions for the 2021-22 school year. Holmes will take on the new assistant principal position at Ranch Heights Elementary School, the second-largest of the district’s six...
Stanford, KYThe Interior Journal

Davis is assistant principal at Stanford Elementary

Lincoln County Schools is pleased to announce Chad Davis has accepted the assistant principal position at Stanford Elementary School. Davis had been the principal at Colony Elementary in Laurel County since 2013. Davis is a 1998 graduate of Lincoln County High School and attended Stanford Elementary from kindergarten until 8th...
Epworth, IAdyersvillecommercial.com

Epworth Elementary principal pens book to energize educators

In recent years, the United States education system has been scrutinized for disparities and shortcomings that could potentially harm the future of the country. Although there seem to be more problems than solutions to rejuvenating education in America, Epworth Elementary School Principal Dr. Dan Butler embarked on the task of coming up with a solution to possibly one of the biggest issues in the United States education system: educator burnout.
Maryville, MOnodawaynews.com

Conn steps into WN elementary principal’s position

Tim Conn, Maryville, was selected as the West Nodaway Elementary Principal for the 2021-22 school year. Conn is a graduate of WN in 1998. He has a bachelor’s from Northwest Missouri State University in physical education, a master’s in administration and a specialist as superintendent from William Woods University. He...
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

Our Lady of Fatima Names New Principal for 2021-22 School Year

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy (OLFCA) in Wilton has announced that a new principal, Mary Ann Fleming, will be in place for the start of school this fall. The announcement follows recent news that Stanley Steele, principal for the last five years, is stepping down from the top post at the school, which serves students in pre-K through eighth grade.
Delmar, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Ian Knox: ‘Honored’ to be next principal at Hamagrael Elementary

Editor’s note: DELMAR – Ian Knox succeeds Dave Ksanznak as principal of Bethlehem Central’s Hamagrael Elementary School. He previously worked for the Lansingburgh Central School District for three years: one year as assistant principal at Turnpike Elementary and the last two years as principal. His first day as principal at Hamagrael was Thursday, July 1.
Austin, MNKAAL-TV

Austin Public Schools names two new principals

(ABC 6 News) - Two new principals are coming to Austin Public Schools this fall. APS announced Wednesday the hiring of Ryan Barnick as the new principal at Neveln Elementary School and Derik Gustafson as the new principal at Southgate Elementary School. Barnick has served as the assistant principal at...
Breckenridge, MIMorning Sun

Familiar face returns as Breckenridge elementary principal

A familiar face has returned to Breckenridge Community Schools as the new elementary school principal. Andrew Fillwock, who taught physical education, health and science in the district from 2010-18, is replacing Jennifer Thrush, who left to become the middle school principal in Harrison. The district had six applicants for the...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Lawrence school district names new Virtual School principal

The Lawrence school district has selected a familiar face to become the leader of its Virtual School. The district announced in a news release on Tuesday that Susan Cooper will serve as the principal of Lawrence Virtual School, effective immediately. The school board approved the appointment as part of its personnel report on Monday.
Fort Smith, ARtalkbusiness.net

Principal named for Southside High School

Jeff Prewitt will be the new principal of Southside High School, Fort Smith Public Schools announced Thursday (July 15). Prewitt has served as an assistant principal of Southside High School since 2018. “I am very honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the Southside community in the...
Lincoln County, NClincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Schools names new Rock Springs principal

In closed session at their most recent meeting, the Lincoln County Board of Education the board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to select Brian Palmer as the new principal at Rock Springs. Palmer has served as the assistant principal at Rock Springs since July 2018. Prior to moving into administration, Mr. Palmer taught first grade at Blythe Elementary IB World School in Huntersville from 2011-2017. He also taught first grade at Tuckaseegee Elementary in Charlotte from 2006-2011. Palmer graduated from Pfeiffer University with a BA in elementary education in 2005. He received his master’s in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2018.
Southampton, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

LaVonda Daniels appointed principal of Davis Elementary

LaVonda Daniels has been appointed as the new principal at Davis Elementary School, 475 Maple Ave., Southampton. Daniels emerged as the ideal next educational leader for the school through a rigorous, multiple-round interview process that included parents/guardians, teachers, administrators and a school board director as panelists. Prior to joining the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy