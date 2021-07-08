Kenya Martin officially named Elba Elementary School principal
The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, June 29, for the regular monthly board meeting, and the group voted affirm a new principal for the elementary school. Earlier in the month, the board had accepted a resignation from Debra Strickland Fincher as principal of the elementary school. At that time, Superintendent Chris Moseley said elementary counselor Kenya Martin would be the interim principal.www.elba-clipper.com
