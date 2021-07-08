Milwaukee County Leaders Applaud Action on Assembly Bill 374
MILWAUKEE, WI – On the heels of Governor Tony Evers signing AB 374 into law, Milwaukee County leadership is applauding the signing which allows for the maximum amount of opioid settlement funds to be paid to Wisconsin counties to fund opioid mitigation and abatement. In response, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain released the following statement:www.spanishjournal.com
