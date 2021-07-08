Gov. Evers, Oneida Nation Chairman Hill Sign Compact Amendment Permitting Event Wagering

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel state politics reporter Patrick Marley review Gov. Evers signing the historic income tax cut and 2021-23 budget. As reported by JR Ross, Gov. Evers signed a $2 billion income tax cut, nixed $700 million in changes to withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the rainy day fund, and announced that $100 million in federal money will be directed towards schools. In response, the GOP bristled at Evers taking credit for the tax cuts. Overall, there are 50 vetoes in the budget, the lowest since Walker also issued 50 in the 2011-2013 budget with unified GOP control of the Capitol.