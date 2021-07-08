Gov. Evers, Oneida Nation Chairman Hill Sign Compact Amendment Permitting Event Wagering

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleONEIDA RESERVATION — Gov. Tony Evers and Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill today signed a historic compact amendment that expands allowable gaming at Oneida Nation casinos and affiliate locations in the state of Wisconsin to include event wagering. This compact amendment will be the first to allow event wagering, including sports betting, to occur in Wisconsin. Following today’s signing, the compact amendment will be sent to the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs for a 45-day review.

