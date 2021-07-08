Lost Judgment Is Up For Preorder
We're about two months away from the release of Lost Judgment, the sequel to the great 2018 Yakuza spin-off Judgment. Lost Judgment releases September 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Preorders for multiple editions are live now, including an exclusive steelbook edition at GameStop. There are also a pair of premium digital editions to choose from, each of which comes with bonus in-game content. Lost Judgment has a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0