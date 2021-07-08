Lost Judgment Is Up For Preorder

Nintendo announced a new Switch OLED model is coming October 8, costing $350 USD. Though that's just a few months away, preorders for the Nintendo Switch OLED aren't available just yet, but listings are live at GameStop and Best Buy, which indicates preorders will likely open soon. You can already sign up for preorder email notifications at Best Buy, which is smart to do if you're planning to buy this console--it'll likely sell out.