Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

From Scott Disick to Saweetie, Here's Everything You Need to See in Maluma's 'Sobrio' Video

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian superstar Maluma blessed fans Thursday (July 8) with the newly released single "Sobrio," a pop-reggaeton track that finds a heartbroken Maluma drowning his sorrows. After releasing a handful of collaborations -- including one with Reik, Manuel Turizo and Pipe Bueno -- "Sobrio" is Maluma's first official single of the year. The track drops less than two months before Maluma's Papi Juancho U.S. tour is set to kick off Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif., and will wrap up Oct. 24 in Chicago.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shanina Shaik
Person
Saweetie
Person
Maluma
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Jessy Terrero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Reality Tv#Colombian#Papi Juancho#Israeli#Eden Fines#Australian Victoria#Secret
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Are Scott Disick and Maluma feuding for real?

Two people we never expected to be feuding are Scott Disick and Colombian singer Maluma . The two men are making headlines this week with their ongoing Twitter feud. Disick and Maluma have hung out several times in the past but now something is causing a rift between them.         ...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Maluma Drowns His Sorrows in ‘Sobrio’ Video

Maluma has released a cameo-studded video for his new song “Sobrio,” the first official single from an upcoming album from the Latin singer. Directed by Jessy Terrero, the visual sees Maluma drowning his sorrows in a boozy onstage performance, along with more fantastical scenes of him pouring his heart out during a rainstorm inside his dressing room. The video features appearances by Scott Disick, Saweetie, Quincy Brown, Shanina Shaik, and Eden Fines.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Scott Disick and Maluma Face Off in a Surprising Twitter Feud: You’re ‘a Joke!’

The end of a friendship? Scott Disick and Maluma took to social media to engage in an unexpected argument — but their fans are thinking that may not be the case at all. “Wtf with this guy @maluma,” Disick, 38, tweeted on Tuesday, July 6. Maluma, 27, responded to the message, saying, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”
MusicBillboard

See Which Maluma Video Just Entered YouTube's Billion Views Club

Maluma's "Borro Cassette" has crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube, scoring the Colombian superstar his seventh entry in the Billion Views Club. The 2015 anthem was part of Maluma's chart-topping Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy album, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums Chart (dated Nov. 20, 2015). "Borro Cassette" spent 40 weeks on Hot Latin Songs peaking at No. 3 on the tally.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

What's Going On? Maluma Teases a Music Video Starring Scott Disick After Their Twitter "Feud"

Well, it looks like Maluma and Scott Disick's Twitter feud turned out to be all a ruse. After the two had a seemingly heated exchange in a series of tweets on July 6, Maluma took fans by surprise when he teased a new music video on Instagram on Wednesday starring none other than Disick himself. While Maluma didn't reveal the name of his upcoming single, he did share a clip of the star-studded visual, which features cameos from Disick, as well as Quincy Brown, Saweetie, Shanina Shaik, and Eden Fines. Details are still pretty scarce, but from the looks of it, something big is about to go down.
TV & VideosElite Daily

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Hunter From The Bachelorette

Being a member of Bachelor Nation means selecting contestants each season who you love (or low-key love to hate). With Season 17 of The Bachelorette in full swing, fans are starting to pick their favorite cast members who they hope will snatch the final rose. So, here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelorette’s Hunter Montgomery, from his real job to his Instagram.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

We Told You! That Supposed Maluma-Scott Disick Beef Was Faked – For A Music Video! WATCH!

Give ’em credit — Maluma and Scott Disick sure know how to turn heads and draw attention. Even if it’s all phony!. As we reported earlier this week, the Colombian singer and the American reality TV star appeared to be duking it out (metaphorically) in an online feud. But not all is what it seems, as we predicted: that spat was completely phony, all made up for a music video!
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul. Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Giving His Blessing! Lionel Richie Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Daughter Sofia's New Boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 'Especially Compared To Scott Disick,' Spills Insider

Dad approved! Sofia Richie’s new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, has gotten a big thumbs-up from her family — including her father, Lionel Richie. According to a source, the 22-year-old brought her music exec beau of five months to the Richie clan's Memorial Day cookout, where he made a great first impression on her pops. "Lionel is a huge fan of Elliot’s," dishes the source, "especially compared to Sofia's ex, Scott [Disick]."

Comments / 0

Community Policy