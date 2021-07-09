From Scott Disick to Saweetie, Here's Everything You Need to See in Maluma's 'Sobrio' Video
Colombian superstar Maluma blessed fans Thursday (July 8) with the newly released single "Sobrio," a pop-reggaeton track that finds a heartbroken Maluma drowning his sorrows. After releasing a handful of collaborations -- including one with Reik, Manuel Turizo and Pipe Bueno -- "Sobrio" is Maluma's first official single of the year. The track drops less than two months before Maluma's Papi Juancho U.S. tour is set to kick off Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif., and will wrap up Oct. 24 in Chicago.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0