From Scott Disick to Saweetie, Here's Everything You Need to See in Maluma's 'Sobrio' Video

Well, it looks like Maluma and Scott Disick's Twitter feud turned out to be all a ruse. After the two had a seemingly heated exchange in a series of tweets on July 6, Maluma took fans by surprise when he teased a new music video on Instagram on Wednesday starring none other than Disick himself. While Maluma didn't reveal the name of his upcoming single, he did share a clip of the star-studded visual, which features cameos from Disick, as well as Quincy Brown, Saweetie, Shanina Shaik, and Eden Fines. Details are still pretty scarce, but from the looks of it, something big is about to go down.