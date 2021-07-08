Rocket League Brings Back Knight Rider Car Today

The Forza Horizon series has always been about great cars, great visuals, and great open world settings. Since the original launched on the Xbox 360, Horizon’s turned into Microsoft’s flagship racing franchise. Where Sony’s Gran Turismo focuses on simulation-level accuracy, Forza Horizon doubles down on the fun. It’s about racing fast cars and having a good time. With the arrival of the ninth-gen Xbox Series X and Series S, Playground Games had the opportunity to dial things up a few notches in terms of visuals, scope, and scale. Forza Horizon 5 is a cross-gen game, meaning it has to scale down to the base Xbox One S. However, take a look at footage on the top-end Xbox Series X version and you wouldn’t be able to tell. This is a jaw dropping, photorealistic ninth-gen showcase, with incredibly detailed vehicles and some of the best foliage rendering we’ve seen. This truly looks insane. Let’s take a deep dive to understand how Playground Games managed to deliver a scalable ninth-gen experience and the visual features that help make Forza Horizon 5 such a graphics powerhouse.