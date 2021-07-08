Cancel
Rocket League Brings Back Knight Rider Car Today

By Jason Guisao
Game Informer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the Knight Rider Car Pack that dropped a little over a year ago? Guess what: it’s back...well, the vehicle at least! Now, you can relive your inner David Hasselhoff fantasies while taking to the arena against unsuspecting opponents. The famous KITT vehicle is a customized Pontiac Trans Am, and in-game, you’ll spot the midnight-black paint job and flashing red siren lights to boot. Unfortunately KITT’s arch-nemesis KARR is nowhere to be found, but that would still be a pretty cool addition (hopefully someone over at Psyonix sees this article!). You can get a good look at KITT in the Twitter post below as well as its apparent in-game price that someone kindly threw up in the comments.

