Live-Action Anime Adaptations On Netflix: What's Streaming Now And What's Upcoming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Here’s the unfortunate truth about live-action anime movies—they will never be as good as their source material. Unlike, say, books, where a movie might actually be better than its literary counterpart (I’m looking at you Fight Club), with anime, it just ain’t gonna happen. That’s because anime is just better suited for animation. That said, there are quite a few live-action anime adaptations on Netflix, with some being pretty good, and others being…well, not so good.