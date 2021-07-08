Cancel
STATEMENT: Governor Carney on Appointment to Council of Governors by President Biden

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney issued the following statement on his appointment to the President’s Council of Governors:. “I’m proud to join the bipartisan Council of Governors to help strengthen cooperation between our states and the federal government on a range of threats facing our country – from extreme weather to public health challenges,” said Governor Carney. “As we’ve seen over the past year, state-federal cooperation is critically important, especially during a crisis situation. I want to thank President Biden for the appointment, and for bringing governors of both parties together to address important issues we all face.”

