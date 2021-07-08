Abbott Directs PUC to Improve Electric Reliability through Fossil Fuels
Last Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission urging them to take action towards the improvement of electric reliability statewide. “These immediate actions are in addition to any proposed changes resulting from the 87th regular legislative session, your workgroups, and the forthcoming Texas Energy Reliability Council” read the letter Abbott sent to the PUC.www.reformaustin.org
