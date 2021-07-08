Cancel
Lifestyle

Live The Life You Want By Making Small Changes Each Day (WATCH)

By Robin Stoloff
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the world begins to open up again, we might find it difficult to adjust and stay on track with our goals. Jane Dye is a registered nurse and holistic health coach. She says small changes in our lifestyle can lead to a better and healthier life. She breaks it all down by explaining what we can do morning, noon, and night. Jane combines 30 years of nursing, professional medical expertise, and knowledge, with extensive training, development, and research into nutrition, alternative health strategies, and ancient wisdom of the mind, body, and soul connection. This subject matter expertise is blended with a dedication to maximizing human performance and extensive experience in coaching techniques.

#Nutrition
